Phys-ed experts race to defend mandatory classes

Phys-ed teachers fear making fitness optional at the end of high school in Manitoba would be a step back in battling obesity rates and teaching students how to make healthy lifestyle choices after they graduate.

Manitoba is one of the only provinces that requires students obtain physical and health education credits in Grade 11 and 12.

