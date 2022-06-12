Patio season delayed for some amid closer scrutiny

Restaurants and bars are opening doors to seasonal patios, but some are finding the City of Winnipeg wants to keep them closed for just a bit longer.

While hospitality businesses are still trying to make up lost ground and revenue from more than two years of COVID-19 pandemic fallout, some owners and managers say city bylaw and liquor inspectors aren't being as lenient about patios as they were in the recent past.

