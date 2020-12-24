AGI Westeel lays off 90 per cent of staff right before holidays

Nearly 90 per cent of all workers at AGI Westeel in Winnipeg have been quietly laid off just before the holiday season, the Free Press has learned, which management told staffers is because of a liquid steel spill incident more than a thousand kilometres away in Hamilton.

While a temporary seasonal reduction of up to 15 per cent staff (usually around 25 part-time and contract employees) is expected by agricultural manufacturers during winter lulls, Westeel's layoffs affect at least 120 out of about 140 workers, ostensibly because of a singular event at one of many steel suppliers for the company.

