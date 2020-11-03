Manitoba reactivates pandemic command co-ordination structure

For 151 days, Manitoba's COVID-19 command structure sat inactive.

During those five months, case counts spiked from the single digits into the thousands, the number of Manitobans lost to the pandemic grew tenfold, and the province gained the dubious distinction of having the highest infection rate per capita in the country.

