Manitoba reactivates pandemic command co-ordination structure
Manitoba

For 151 days, Manitoba's COVID-19 command structure sat inactive.
Winnipeg Free Press ·
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, is photographed after speaking at a COVID-19 update at the Manitoba Legislature on Oct. 30. The government reconvened its pandemic command structure that day. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

During those five months, case counts spiked from the single digits into the thousands, the number of Manitobans lost to the pandemic grew tenfold, and the province gained the dubious distinction of having the highest infection rate per capita in the country.

