Living the pie life

If the Winnipeg Jets ever go into a funk this National Hockey League season, dropping multiple games in a row, they might want to steal a chapter from the Jets 1.0 playbook; specifically, the section covering pizza and pasta.

In February 1994, the Jets, led by newly crowned captain Keith Tkachuk, were mired in an 18-game winless streak, a futile run that had already cost general manager Mike Smith his job. Something had to change — and fast.

While teams in that predicament often stage a post-game, players-only meeting in the locker room, the Jets chose instead to address their woes over a fully attended meal at Original Sorrento's Italian Restaurant, 529 Ellice Ave.

"I remember poking my head out of the kitchen that night to say something to a server when who do I see walking in but Teemu Selanne," says owner Gerry Lomonaco, who added "Original" to the name of his establishment, which he runs with his sister Bri, years ago to differentiate it from two other Winnipeg Sorrento's, neither of which his family has a stake in.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.