Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·New

Public insurer MPI lauded for rebates, rate decrease during pandemic

By issuing rebates to its customers and lowering rates by 8.8 per this year, Manitoba's public insurer has set an example for auto insurance companies across Canada, which are saving money during the pandemic, says an auto insurance comparison platform based in France.
Winnipeg Free Press ·
An auto insurance comparison platform based in France says they 'salute' the 8.8 per cent overall rate decrease for Manitoba Public Insurance customers that was announced late last year. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

By issuing rebates to its customers and lowering rates by 8.8 per this year, Manitoba's public insurer has set an example for auto insurance companies across Canada, which are saving money during the pandemic, says an auto insurance comparison platform based in France.

It says insurance companies are benefiting from lower collision costs during COVID-19, but not all have passed along the savings to customers.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now