Winnipeg Blues, Freeze caught on video breaking MJHL's COVID lockdown rules

Two Winnipeg teams in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League have been surreptitiously booking ice time outside the city to get around COVID-19 restrictions.

The Winnipeg Blues and Winnipeg Freeze — both owned by 50 Below Sports and Entertainment, which also owns the Western Hockey League's Winnipeg Ice — have been booking ice in Warren under a different name, an anonymous source reported.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.