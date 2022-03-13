Calls grow for mandatory paid sick leave

With the clock ticking on COVID-19 isolation rules, the Manitoba Federation of Labour is renewing its call for the provincial government to give all workers 10 days of mandatory paid sick leave.

Kevin Rebeck, MFL president, said he is worried about what will happen to workers when the last public health mandates come off the board, leaving nothing but recommendations Tuesday.

"I think it is terrible," Rebeck said. "Workers have always felt pressure to come in when they were sick."

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

