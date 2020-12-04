Qaumajuq featured in Condé Nast Traveller's 21 places to visit in 2021

Qaumajuq is brightening the pages of one of the world's most influential travel magazines.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery's home for the world's largest collection of Inuit art — whose name, pronounced HOW-ma-yourq, means "It is bright, it is lit" in Inuktitut — is scheduled to open in February 2021. It's one of the main reasons Winnipeg has been chosen as one of the 21 places to visit in 2021 by Condé Nast Traveller magazine.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

