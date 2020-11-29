Skip to Main Content
Hotel offers place to stay to escape violence

A local hotel owner who publicly offered a free place to stay and a warm meal for Winnipeggers escaping domestic violence has been receiving multiple daily phone calls from women seeking help.
Ravi Ramberran, owner of the Four Crowns Inn, says as of last week, five or six women have stayed in his hotel on an emergency basis since he posted the offer on the hotel’s company Facebook page Nov. 12. (Boris Minkevich/Winnipeg Free Press)

