Hotel offers place to stay to escape violence

A local hotel owner who publicly offered a free place to stay and a warm meal for Winnipeggers escaping domestic violence has been receiving multiple daily phone calls from women seeking help.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.