Left with no place to go
Manitoba

Surrounded by remnants of a makeshift camp he helped build, Rel McIvor has been told to clean up and clear out.

West Broadway businesses call for solutions to homelessness

Winnipeg Free Press ·
Rel McIvor was staying at a makeshift camp behind a Sherbrook Street business on and off for the past couple of weeks, but was told he had to vacate the premises Thursday. (Katie May/Winnipeg Free Press )

The homeless senior wheels a shopping cart over to what's left of his shelter in a busy lot behind a Sherbrook Street business Thursday afternoon.

