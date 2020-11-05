Friesen ignored MDs' alarms

Nine months before the first Manitoban was infected with the novel coronavirus, top physicians sounded the alarm about a five-alarm fire raging inside the province's hospitals.

Without decisive action, they warned, disastrous and deadly consequences were on the horizon.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.