Friesen ignored MDs' alarms
A series of Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Shared Health documents obtained by the Winnipeg Free Press show doctors told health officials about a serious shortfall of critical-care resources in the province for at least the past 15 months.
Health minister, senior officials failed to reply to multiple urgent warnings
Nine months before the first Manitoban was infected with the novel coronavirus, top physicians sounded the alarm about a five-alarm fire raging inside the province's hospitals.
Without decisive action, they warned, disastrous and deadly consequences were on the horizon.
To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.
CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.
- Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.