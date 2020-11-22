City clothier keeping them in stitches since 1948

When you have been in the menswear game as long as Paul Stiller has, it's almost impossible not to have experienced your share of sartorial ups and downs through the years.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.