Former junior hockey player says pedophile was his Winnipeg billet in 1980s

A young hockey player Graham James recruited to play for the Winnipeg Warriors in the 1980s was placed in the home of a convicted sex offender as his billet.

Player made the claim in an affidavit filed last week in Ontario Superior Court

Winnipeg Free Press ·
Graham James arrives at court for sentencing in Winnipeg on March 20, 2012. A former hockey player alleges in court documents that James recruited him and placed him in the home of a convicted pedophile in the 1980s. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

"I think it is shocking that the team would billet me with a convicted pedophile, chosen by another pedophile and that the team did not believe me when I complained," the unnamed player said in an affidavit filed last week in Ontario Superior Court.

