Former junior hockey player says pedophile was his Winnipeg billet in 1980s
A young hockey player Graham James recruited to play for the Winnipeg Warriors in the 1980s was placed in the home of a convicted sex offender as his billet.
Player made the claim in an affidavit filed last week in Ontario Superior Court
"I think it is shocking that the team would billet me with a convicted pedophile, chosen by another pedophile and that the team did not believe me when I complained," the unnamed player said in an affidavit filed last week in Ontario Superior Court.
