Optimism rises in wake of border test rules fall

For two years, Carole Manzie-Burk has been a 10-minute drive from half of her family, but hasn't been able to visit them.

Manzie-Burk lives on the Canadian side of the international border near Emerson; her brother lives on the American side.

COVID-19 has slammed the door on non-essential land crossings between the two countries for most of the pandemic. Even when non-essential travel has been allowed, since November, virus testing requirements discouraged many Manitobans from making the trip.

Now, such family reunions and day trips aren't far away.

