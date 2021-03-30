Arrest in Balaquit case brings more unanswered questions: son

Almost three years after Eduardo Balaquit went missing, and almost a week after Winnipeg police charged a man with his homicide, there's only one thing his son would like to say to the suspect.

"Help us out," said Edward Balaquit. "Tell me where he is. We just want my dad back."

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.