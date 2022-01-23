But it's a dry… month

Thirty-one days. Zero drinks.

That's the idea behind Dry January, a personal health challenge where people attempt to abstain from alcohol for the entire month.

Some sober-curious Winnipeggers are currently engaged in this campaign, temporarily turning down all tipples to re-evaluate their relationship with alcohol in the COVID-19 era and improve their physical and mental health.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.