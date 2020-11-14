Doctors ask province who to turn away if hospitals full

Manitoba physicians don't know who will be denied care if hospitals are overwhelmed, and need clarification on the protocol for dealing with a care-home outbreak that requires rapid intervention, a confidential document shows.

Those are two concerns detailed in an internal report from Doctors Manitoba, which represents physicians in the province.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.