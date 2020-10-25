Whither thou art?

After years of encouraging people to try on her felted wool gloves and hats, Winnipeg artisan Janet Murata now experiments with other ways of touching potential customers without getting too close.

"I really miss the in-person contact with people," the owner of Michiko Craft says about moving her business online instead of working the craft show circuit.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here .

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.