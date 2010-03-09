Skip to Main Content
Infected Headingley inmate alleges poor treatment
Amid an outbreak of nearly 100 COVID-19 cases at a Manitoba jail, one Headingley Correctional Centre inmate who tested positive for the virus says infected inmates are being treated like animals.
'They're treating us like we're sick animals,' says 27-year-old James Pottinger, an inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"They're treating us like we're sick animals," said 27-year-old James Pottinger, who is serving a 24-month sentence for firearms offences.

