Pandemic sparks big backlog of elective surgeries

A backlog of nearly 5,000 elective surgeries exists in Winnipeg seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

And two studies done at the University of Manitoba show there are negative effects — both physical and emotional — of cancelling or postponing surgeries.

