Misery down the health-care line
There are thousands of Manitobans waiting on procedures for conditions that aren't currently life-threatening, but are significantly affecting their quality of life.
Cancelled surgeries resulting from COVID-19 pressure on hospitals leave ailing patients frustrated
Aleecia-Marie Doyle keeps coughing up blood.
The 27-year-old had a lump detected on her lung in March, but still has no surgery date, thanks to Manitoba's snowballing health-care delays.
To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.
- CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.