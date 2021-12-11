Another community newspaper folds

There are a few things in Cartwright locals count on: the sun rises, the winter comes, and their weekly newspaper appears at the post office by noon on Thursday.

But, after 122 years in print, the Southern Manitoba Review is closing.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.