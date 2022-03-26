Light and hope in a hard time

When a child is diagnosed with cancer, families often face a long list of difficult challenges and emotions, including shock, denial, fear, anxiety, anger, guilt, grief, sadness and isolation. Coping with all of that can be overwhelming.

For those longing for connection with others who understand, the volunteer-run Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Support Group (CCCSG) was created to assist with navigating these hard times.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.