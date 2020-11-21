Canadian Blood Services seeks plasma from recovered COVID-19 Manitobans

If you've recently recovered from COVID-19, Canadian scientists want your blood plasma.

Canadian Blood Services is seeking convalescent plasma donations from Manitobans for clinical trials, to test whether plasma donated by people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 is an effective treatment for those still suffering.

