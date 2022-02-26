Ramping up accessibility

The music has ended, the house lights have risen, but Peter Tonge isn't ready to leave. It's not because he wants to meet the band or watch the musicians load out their gear. He would rather head out with the post-concert crush, but his accessible taxi hasn't arrived yet.

"There's nothing worse than everybody in the venue standing around wanting to go home and your ride isn't coming for another hour," says Tonge, a community consultant, wheelchair user and an avid concertgoer.

It's an anxiety-inducing experience that could easily be remedied with a little more information from the concert venue.

