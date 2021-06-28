Manitoba's museums and art galleries 'puzzled' over why they can't reopen, but retail shops can

Museums and art galleries in Manitoba are calling on the province to let them operate at 25 per cent capacity, questioning why they can't reopen like other businesses.

"Most of these spaces offer ample physical space for social distancing and often they're quite quiet and more subdued, so these are places where there's not going to be crowds of people," said Susie Fisher, curator for Gallery in the Park in Altona.

Fisher also owns her own yoga studio.

"I personally feel way more comfortable with the idea of opening the gallery than in having hot, sweaty breathing bodies in a small yoga studio during a pandemic," she said.

The four-storey glass vault at Qaumajuq houses nearly 14,000 pieces of Inuit art. For now, art galleries and museums remain closed to the public. (John Einarson/CBC)

On Wednesday, public health officials announced that businesses like gyms, restaurants and retail spaces can open at 25 per cent capacity indoors. But museums, galleries and libraries remain exempt.

Fisher said interactions in museums and galleries are very similar to retail spaces and she's confused why retail shops can reopen, but they can't.

"It feels like a bit of an oversight by the province to not consider these institutions, particularly in the summer and particularly in the midst of a pandemic," she said.

On Thursday, the Association of Manitoba Museums, representing more than 200 members, wrote a letter to Premier Brian Pallister asking the province to reconsider the continued closure of galleries and museums and let them open at 25 per cent capacity.

CBC asked the province to comment. A provincial spokesperson said staff were not available on the weekend to look into questions around galleries and museums.

Revenues dependent on summer season

Andrea Klassen, senior curator at Mennonite Heritage Village, said most museums like the one she works at, depend on the peak summer season for a majority of their revenue.

Some museums and galleries, like Altona's Gallery in the Park, also only typically open from May to September.

Klassen said her workplace generates 60 per cent of its own revenue and most of the money comes from admission fees. Revenues generated from the museum's gift shop and restaurant also rely on admissions, she said.

Mennonite Heritage Village curator Andrea Klassen said staff have prepared the exhibit Mennonites of War for summer reopening and it's disappointing they now can't. (Mennonite Heritage Village)

"To be one of the only parts of society that can't open throughout most of the summer now is really tough for us financially and also as the staff, I think it's discouraging," she said.

"I'm personally very puzzled by that and really actually frustrated," said Klassen.

She said staff at Steinbach's Mennonite Heritage Village have curated a new exhibit in preparation for summer reopening, but now they can't and it's disappointing.

'Mixed feelings'

Ted Kuryluk, executive member of the Fire Fighters Museum in Winnipeg, said they would host group and student tours in the summer and in those instances, social distancing can be a challenge in a smaller space.

"We definitely have mixed feelings about that," he said. "We've been closed for so many months now. Is another little while longer going to really be a huge problem?"

Kuryluk said the firefighters museum is run strictly by volunteers, so staff aren't dependent on admission revenues like others.

"I would be more leaning toward remaining closed for just a little while longer," Kuryluk said. "I don't want to see a fourth wave that's worse than the third."