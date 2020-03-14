Winnipeg faith groups taking precautions to protect worshippers from COVID-19

Keep your kippah, bring a bag lunch for the community meal, or just stay home and worship online.

Those are the messages Winnipeg's religious communities are sending out regarding this weekend's services in light of Manitoba restrictions on gatherings of more than 250 people.

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.