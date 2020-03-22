With events cancelled, Quarantined Curling Tour gives players a virtual way to keep game alive

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of several major curling events, such as the women's world championship — which would have wrapped up Saturday in Prince George, B.C. — the men's worlds in Glasgow and two Grand Slam stops.

Filling some of the void is the aptly named Quarantined Curling Tour, thrown together by Gerry Geurts, the founder of curlingzone.com. This weekend, 32 players — a mix of men and women — with serious cabin fever are competing in a digital bonspiel, through a gaming site called playcurling.com.

