U of M profs get $1M to research First Nations coronavirus response

As Indigenous communities brace for the COVID-19 epidemic, Manitoba researchers will be doing real-time research on how leaders respond, and what they can learn from past outbreaks.

That's thanks to $1 million in federal funds unveiled Friday for two University of Manitoba projects.

Researchers will hold town halls in communities, to ask what plans they have for COVID-19 and about their experience during the H1N1 outbreak.

