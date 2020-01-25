Resource centre for survivors of sexual violence at U of Manitoba aims to address 'massive gap' in supports

After years of calls for administration to create a one-stop, survivor-focused office, a new Sexual Violence Resource Centre will open its doors on Monday to students, faculty and staff at the University of Manitoba.

Community members will be able to seek general information, referrals and counselling through the office.

