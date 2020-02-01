On 50th anniversary of wrongful conviction, David Milgaard learns he'll get honorary degree
On Friday, the University of Manitoba marked the 50th anniversary of David Milgaard's wrongful conviction by announcing he and his lawyer, David Asper, will receive honorary degrees.
Milgaard, wrongfully convicted in 1970, and lawyer David Asper will receive honorary degrees from U of M
Jan. 31 is a sombre anniversary for David Milgaard — it marks the date in 1970 that a court wrongfully convicted him for the rape and murder of Saskatoon nursing student Gail Miller.
But on Friday, the University of Manitoba marked the 50th anniversary of his wrongful conviction by announcing honorary degrees for Milgaard and his lawyer, David Asper.
Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.
CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.
Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.