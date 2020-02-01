On 50th anniversary of wrongful conviction, David Milgaard learns he'll get honorary degree

Jan. 31 is a sombre anniversary for David Milgaard — it marks the date in 1970 that a court wrongfully convicted him for the rape and murder of Saskatoon nursing student Gail Miller.

But on Friday, the University of Manitoba marked the 50th anniversary of his wrongful conviction by announcing honorary degrees for Milgaard and his lawyer, David Asper.

