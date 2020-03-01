Nazi memorabilia goes up for sale at Stonewall auction

A controversial auction of Nazi paraphernalia took place in Stonewall on Saturday, as McSherry Auction Service sold off a selection of military memorabilia said to belong to the son of a Second World War veteran.

As many as 150 people, mostly older men, showed up at the auction house. Multiple people who said they frequent McSherry's auctions said turnout was average for a Saturday.

