Province and Doctors Manitoba reach agreement over physician billing disputes

The provincial government and an organization representing Manitoba's doctors have brokered a deal that should put to bed a simmering argument over proposed changes to the dispute-resolution process for physician billing.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen dropped the news in a press release Saturday morning, saying the provincial government will bring changes to the Regional Health Authorities Act that will ensure proper billing oversight, accountability and fairness.

