Seattle transit authority buys 40 battery-powered buses from Winnipeg-based company, plans to order 80 more

NFI Group is about to finalize its largest order for battery-electric buses to the Seattle-area transit agency, signalling broader market readiness for zero-emission buses.

King Country Metro, the transit authority for Seattle and the surrounding region, has agreed to purchase 40 sixty-foot zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior heavy-duty transit buses from New Flyer. It plans to order an additional 80 battery-electric buses in the coming year.

With a sticker price of about $1.3 million each, the sale in and of itself is a significant win for NFI Group (formerly New Flyer Industries).

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.