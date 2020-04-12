Correctional facilities face calls to reduce overcrowding during COVID-19 pandemic

Under pressure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within institutions, prisons and jails across Canada are facing calls to reduce overcrowding in spaces that weren't designed for physical distancing.

In Manitoba, no cases of the virus within correctional institutions have been announced, and all programs and in-person visits have been suspended. It's still unclear how many, if any, inmates could be released early as part of COVID-19 response plans, or what protocols are in place for the use of protective gear inside provincial jails.

The province previously committed to suspending intermittent sentences and said Manitoba already has power over release dates of inmates in its jails.

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

