Overworked, underpaid and understaffed: Manitoba health inspectors feel 'heavy weight' of job during pandemic

On any given day under the ongoing drudge of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor starts her day as a public health inspector staring down a full email inbox.

It's full of questions, concerns and complaints surrounding the coronavirus.

And then there are the phone calls.

"It's exhausting. We are the ones who have to be able to end our work day saying to ourselves, 'I've done the very best I can today to protect the public from COVID-19,' and it's an overwhelming thought because there's so many components to this pandemic and the consequences can be so severe if we fail — it is a heavy weight," Taylor (not her real name) said during an interview with the Free Press this week.

