Bus shelter lights intended to brighten Graham Avenue, boost perception of safety

Several bus shelters along Graham Avenue will be brighter for the winter months thanks to the addition of rooftop lighting — part of a Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone initiative to not only improve the area esthetically, but also to boost public perceptions of safety.

The white lights were installed earlier this week and will be left up until the spring, said Downtown BIZ CEO Kate Fenske.

