Bus shelter lights intended to brighten Graham Avenue, boost perception of safety
Rooftop lighting has been added to bus shelters along Graham Avenue - part of a Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone initiative to not only improve the area esthetically, but also to boost public perceptions of safety.

Lights installed earlier this week will be left up until the spring, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ says

Passengers wait for buses on Graham Avenue in the newly lit bus shelters on Friday. The Downtown BIZ spent $10,000 to light seven shelters with strings of Christmas lights. (John Woods/Winnipeg Free Press)

Several bus shelters along Graham Avenue will be brighter for the winter months thanks to the addition of rooftop lighting —  part of a Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone initiative to not only improve the area esthetically, but also to boost public perceptions of safety.

The white lights were installed earlier this week and will be left up until the spring, said Downtown BIZ CEO Kate Fenske.

