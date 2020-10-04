Geocachers celebrate 15 years of hide-and-seek games in Manitoba

Next time you wander through the sculpture garden at Assiniboine Park, watch out for the folks playing a version of hide-and-seek among the beautiful bronze figures.

"Some people come to the Leo Mol (Sculpture) Garden to look at sculptures and maybe get a cache while they're here," explains Jordan McPeek, treasurer of the Manitoba Geocaching Association. "We come for the caches and maybe look at the sculptures."

A combination of adventure sport and puzzle solving, geocaching is officially two decades old this year, dating back to when selective availability of global positioning systems was lifted and locations could be detected more accurately. Enthusiasts in Manitoba are also celebrating 15 years of locating those tiny, hidden containers all over the province with the aid of a portable GPS device or a smartphone.

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.