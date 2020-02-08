Manitoba defence lawyers end 5-day job action
After five days of refusing to appear in bail courts across Manitoba, private defence lawyers have ended their job action.
Temporary walkout began on Monday
The walkout was meant to be temporary, and the roughly 150 defence lawyers who participated wanted to minimize consequences to their clients, said Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba president Gerri Wiebe.
