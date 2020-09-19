Skip to Main Content
Balancing privacy and transparency a challenge in pandemic response, expert says
Keeping Manitobans informed during the novel coronavirus pandemic has been a patchwork approach, with the public's right to know and individual rights to privacy colliding, says a U of M public health physician.

Dr. Joss Reimer, a public health physician at the University of Manitoba, thinks balancing privacy and transparency will be a challenge as the pandemic progresses. (Phil Hossack/Winnipeg Free Press)

For more than six months, public health officials have been testing Manitobans for the novel coronavirus. In nearly every confirmed case, the province has released basic information, including a patient's gender, age-range and health district.

Beyond that, keeping Manitobans informed during the novel coronavirus pandemic has been a patchwork approach.

Balancing privacy and transparency will continue to be a challenge as the pandemic response progresses, says Joss Reimer, a public health physician at the University of Manitoba.

