As Manitoba students study from home during pandemic, digital divide widens

As more fortunate students across the province log in, their monitors and touchscreens shine a light on the possibilities of e-learning; they also expose how it's near-impossible for students on the other side of the digital divide to keep up.

Teachers, tutors and so-called internet-rights advocates are banding together to supply families in need with computers, internet access and adequate bandwidth. Despite their efforts, they admit demand is far greater than the current resources available, and learning loss will be inevitable.

