Skip to Main Content
U of Manitoba partners with Toronto-based company for work on potential coronavirus therapy
Manitoba

U of Manitoba partners with Toronto-based company for work on potential coronavirus therapy

Three weeks after a state of emergency was declared in Manitoba, virtually shutting down the economy, Winnipeg businesses refuse to become despondent.

Theralese Technology says if successful, it hopes to commercialize the technology for mass production by 2021

Winnipeg Free Press ·
Kevin Coombs is a professor of medical microbiology at the University of Manitoba. (Mikaela MacKenzie/Winnipeg Free Press)

As companies across the world rush to produce a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the University of Manitoba is partnering with a Toronto firm to produce a therapeutic solution it hopes will put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toronto-based Theralese Technology Inc. says if successful, it hopes to commercialize the technology for mass-scale production as early as late 2021.

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. 

        Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now