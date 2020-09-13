Colour-coding maintains COVID-19 class cohorts at Winnipeg school

The purple-clad children are on the swing set. The green kids are on the monkey bars. Blue is on the blacktop.

An aerial shot of recess at Linden Meadows School mimics a painter's fresh palette.

With school staff on the lookout, the blobs of colour are to remain unmixed.

Introducing, colour-coded cohorts — one way elementary schools are getting creative in welcoming students back amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Using T-shirts, pinnies and face masks, schools are assigning groups a specific hue to both supervise physical distancing and create a sense of community between peers returning to the classroom after a six-month hiatus.

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.