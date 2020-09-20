Cancer survivor runs alone, marking 40th anniversary of Terry Fox's marathon

If it were any other year, Kailee Rutherford would have joined a pack of runners a thousand strong for her annual jaunt memorializing the legacy of Terry Fox.

Today, however, in the throes of a global pandemic, the 24-year-old cancer survivor will lace up for a solo jog down a gravel road near her family home in Holland, Man., to mark the 40th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope.

Since Rutherford was diagnosed with osteosarcoma — the same type of cancer Fox had — at 16 years old, she has championed the Terry Fox Foundation at every opportunity.

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.