Report that found 'pervasive and systemic' racism could hurt Canadian Museum for Human Rights fundraising

Fallout from a report detailing a toxic workplace culture at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights characterized by "systemic and pervasive racism" could hinder fundraising efforts for the federal institution.

Mena Gainpaulsingh, chief executive officer of the Friends of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, said the impact of the 72-page, "Rebuilding the Foundation" report written by Winnipeg lawyer and mediator Laurelle Harris is still being measured.

