Saskatchewan man charged in fatal crash

A Saskatchewan man is dead and another is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death in connection with a crash near Manitoba's western border early Friday.

RCMP say a pickup truck driven by a 23-year-old man from Weyburn rolled about eight kilometres east of Pipestone, shortly before 4 a.m.

Three other men from Weyburn, aged 27, 32 and 39 were in the truck along with the driver, police said.

The 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two passengers escaped with minor injuries.

Police say the driver, who was uninjured, is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death and remains in custody.

Virden RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

More from CBC Manitoba: