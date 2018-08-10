New
Saskatchewan man charged in fatal crash
A Saskatchewan man is dead and another is facing drunk driving charges in connection with a crash near Manitoba’s eastern border early Friday.
RCMP say a pickup truck driven by a 23-year-old man from Weyburn rolled about eight kilometres east of Pipestone, shortly before 4 a.m.
Three other men from Weyburn, aged 27, 32 and 39 were in the truck along with the driver, police said.
The 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two passengers escaped with minor injuries.
Police say the driver, who was uninjured, is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death and remains in custody.
Virden RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.
