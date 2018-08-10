Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan man charged in fatal crash
New

Saskatchewan man charged in fatal crash

A Saskatchewan man is dead and another is facing drunk driving charges in connection with a crash near Manitoba’s eastern border early Friday.
CBC News ·
Police say the pickup rolled about eight kilometres east of Pipestone shortly before 4 a.m. (CBC)

A Saskatchewan man is dead and another is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death in connection with a crash near Manitoba's western border early Friday.

RCMP say a pickup truck driven by a 23-year-old man from Weyburn rolled about eight kilometres east of Pipestone, shortly before 4 a.m.

Three other men from Weyburn, aged 27, 32 and 39 were in the truck along with the driver, police said.

The 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two passengers escaped with minor injuries.

Police say the driver, who was uninjured, is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death and remains in custody.

Virden RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us