Hundreds march in Winnipeg during rush hour traffic for Wet'suwet'en

Roughly 300 people marched on Portage Avenue during rush hour traffic Monday, supporting the Wet'suwet'en hereditary leaders in B.C. who are opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline and RCMP enforcement actions.

RCMP began enforcing an court order against those blocking construction on the Coastal GasLink pipeline last Thursday, and dozens of people have been arrested as police confront camps established at the several checkpoints setup along the road to the Wet'suwet'en territory.

Monday's demonstration on Portage Avenue is just one of many demonstrations that have happened around the country over the past week, in response to what's happening in northern B.C.

Hundreds gathering at Portage and Main in Winnipeg to support the Wet’suwet’en’s defense of their land against a pipeline. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/2h9WlFJUVT">pic.twitter.com/2h9WlFJUVT</a> —@ianfroese

Last Tuesday, members of Indigenous Youth for Wet'suwet'en in Winnipeg took over the office of MP Dan Vandal — who is also the minister of northern affairs — and stated several times since the takeover that they will not vacate until the MP takes action.

Two of the supporters met with Vandal last Friday, but nothing came of it; the MP sent out a statement on Twitter after the meeting saying the issue is out of his hands.

Shortly after the meeting, dozens of demonstrators gathered in front of Manitoba RCMP headquarters, before moving to Portage Avenue, where the protesters formed a round dance that blocked afternoon traffic, then marched up and down the street.

