Construction company goes to court, says delivery driver drove into wet cement

A Manitoba construction company is suing Piston Ring Service and Supply after it says a driver from the auto parts distributor drove through a construction site in Winkler, Man. and directly into a slab of freshly poured cement.

In a statement of claim filed in Manitoba's Court of Queen Bench earlier this summer, Terracon says its construction site on Roblin Boulevard East in Winkler was marked with both barricades and orange posts when the incident happened in September 2016.

Despite the markers, the company says a 2013 Honda Fit owned by Piston Ring drove straight through the work site and into a slab of wet cement which crews had just laid down.

Teracon says the freshly poured concrete was "damaged beyond repair" and needed "extensive remedial and replacement work" as a result.

The company alleges the driver is liable for failing to watch where he was going, driving in a reckless and dangerous manner. The lawsuit alleges the driver's ability to operate a vehicle was "adversely affected."

Terracon argues Piston Ring should also be found liable for failing to maintain the vehicle, failing to provide the driver with adequate instructions and for allowing the driver to work when they "knew, or ought to reasonably to have known" about "deficiencies" in his driving skills.

The statement of claim says the driver tried to drive away after driving into the cement, despite attempts by workers to stop him from leaving.

The company says one of its employees was eventually able to stop the driver to "explain to him that his vehicle was not permitted to drive on the freshly paved area."

According to the statement of claim the driver told workers Manitoba Public Insurance would cover the damages, but Terracon says the public insurer "has been uncooperative."

An MPI spokesperson says the public insurer doesn't comment on cases currently under litigation and Piston Ring didn't return a call for comment.

Terracon Development Ltd. is asking for just shy of $41,000 to cover damages.

