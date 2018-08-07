Two people taken to hospital from Westwood bungalow

Police and emergency vehicles converged on a quiet residential street in the Westwood neighbourhood Tuesday following an event that resulted in two people getting taken to hospital.

At about 3:15 p.m., two police cars, two ambulances, two fire trucks and at least one paramedic supervisor vehicles drove up to a five-room, 1,100-square-foot bungalow on Wordsworth Way, neighbours said.

Neighbours told CBC News police arrived first at the home. They said two people were taken out of the bungalow on stretchers. They also said it appeared emergency workers were attempting to administer CPR.

Const. Rob Carver confirmed two people were taken to hospital. He said he could not comment on their conditions or say what that took place at the home.

Police on scene at Wordsworth Way after 2 people were taken to hospital. (Travis Golby/CBC)

On Tuesday evening, two vehicles were parked in the driveway at the bungalow, while one police cruiser remained parked in front of the home, which was not cordoned off by police tape.

Neighbours said they believed a couple lived in the home and were unaware of what transpired inside.

Another man, who identified himself as a cousin of one of the residents, arrived by car at the end of the street and walked up to speak to police officers for several minutes. He declined comment.